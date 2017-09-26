Featured Stories

Online Poll

What type of news articles do you most enjoy?

You voted:

Around Oklahoma

COLUMN: Players' anthem protest a matter of free speech

The sports world was rocked when two athletes, both African-Americans, raised their fists during the playing of the national anthem, protesting the treatment of black people in this country. The silent demonstration divided the nation, prompting expressions of support from some, cries of condemnation from others.

Your Opinion Matters

Express your opinion! Fill out this form to submit a Letter to the Editor.